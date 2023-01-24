Deepening social bonds through arts, culture important in tackling future challenges: Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE - Deepening a sense of belonging, strengthening social bonds, and working on building a better society for each other will help Singaporeans remain united.

That will be key when it comes to tackling the challenges that lie ahead as Singapore continues to progress, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

These challenges include geopolitical tensions and a cautious global economy, he said in an address at the Spring Reception 2023 on Monday.

The reception was organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) and attended by leaders and members of the Chinese community.

Mr Tong said Singaporeans must engage with arts, culture and heritage to foster understanding and empathy across generations and build inclusive shared experiences with fellow Singaporeans.

He added that arts and culture promote opportunities to develop strong friendships and mutual trust.

“We must continue doing so and continue to bring people from a diversity of backgrounds together.

“We work with our communities to foster closeness and a culture of care and consideration for each other, enhancing the resilience of our society,” said Mr Tong.

Founder of The Intan Peranakan House Museum Alvin Yapp, 53, said it was wonderful to see the community come together at the event.

He said that Singaporeans need to engage the arts, culture and heritage that connect them especially after tiding over the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At the end of the day, we’ve learnt through Covid-19 that what ties us together and keeps us thriving is family, culture, heritage and our identity,” Mr Yapp said, adding that food is an important part of culture for him, as it binds the local community and is essential to the Singaporean identity.

In his speech, Mr Tong said that traditions such as gathering for reunion meals, sharing delicious snacks and boisterous lo hei sessions are part of Singapore’s intangible cultural heritage and represents values that are important to us.

“Our values make our society resilient in difficult times,” he said, adding that organisations such as SFCCA and SCCC also play important roles in efforts to maintain the society’s harmony and celebrating multiculturalism.

At the event, SCCC announced that it plans to launch an online repository of curated content from mid-2024, to be a go-to source of information for those who want to learn about Chinese culture.

The site will offer concise pieces of information with themes of art, food, language and community resources.