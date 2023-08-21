Deep Tunnel Sewerage System: A used-water highway 3 decades in the making

SINGAPORE – Work is almost complete on the 206km-long Deep Tunnel Sewerage System (DTSS) conceived in the 1990s, with tunnelling works done for its second phase.
The Straits Times gives updates on the nearly $10 billion mega project and looks back at how Singapore has managed its used water since the 1890s.
The 1890s and early 1900s
Residents use outdoor latrines and rely on night soil bucket collectors to clear waste.
The 1910s: First water-borne sanitation system
Treatment plant is built in Alexandra Road and treated used water is discharged into the Singapore River.
Alexandra Sewage Disposal Works struggles to cope with rapidly growing population’s sewage disposal needs.
1948: Singapore’s first water reclamation plant
The Kim Chuan Sewage Treatment Works is built in the east, away from the congested city centre.
Late 1960s: Sewerage Master Plan
The Sewerage Master Plan is formed, dividing Singapore into six sewage catchment zones.
Within each zone, pumping stations channel sewage to a centralised treatment plant. Sewage is treated according to international standards before it is discharged into sea.
The 1980s: Phase-out of night soil bucket system
By 1984, nearly 90 per cent of Singapore is benefitting from the modern sanitation system.
Night soil collection centres are closed and over 15,000 buckets disposed of.
1979 to 1985: Building on the master plan
Six water reclamation plants are built under the plan, including those in Kim Chuan, Ulu Pandan, Bedok, Seletar, Kranji and Jurong.
These plants require numerous pumping stations islandwide and take up large areas of space, placing constraints on other developments.
1995: DTSS was conceived
The Deep Tunnel Sewerage System – an underground superhighway for used water – is conceived as Singapore’s sewerage system for the 21st Century.
1997: Whole of Singapore’s population has modern sanitation
The Government commissions a feasibility study for the DTSS.
1999: DTSS Phase 1 construction begins
2008: DTSS Phase 1 is complete
Treated used water is discharged into the sea or turned into Newater at the Changi Newater factory.
2019: Tunnelling works for Phase 2 begins
2023: Tunnelling works for Phase 2 is completed
35km-long tunnels will channel used water to the upcoming Tuas Water Reclamation Plant.
2026: DTSS Phase 2 and Tuas Water Reclamation Plant to be completed
All of Singapore’s domestic and industrial used water will travel underground.
The DTSS is designed to last 100 years, with a lower risk of contamination due to pipe damage.
- Source: PUB, NLB eResources, Remember Singapore