Unknown woman’s decomposed body found in flat, identified months later by bangle and watch

SINGAPORE - The elderly woman lived alone in her flat in Teban Gardens, with few to no visits from relatives or friends.

She was single, childless, and her parents were dead.

By the time her decomposed body was found in the kitchen toilet on April 24, her facial features were beyond recognition.

Her hands were so decayed that forensics officers could not lift her fingerprints.

She also had no teeth or dental records.

DNA pulled from her bone marrow proved futile in identifying her as well.

The authorities had tried matching it with her brother’s, but it revealed that they were not biologically related.

He told the police she was adopted.

With all three identification tests failing, the woman was marked simply as “Unknown”.

She was declared dead at 6.45pm on April 24 in the flat on the fourth storey of Block 48 Teban Gardens Road.

But on Monday, almost four months after she was found, “Unknown” was finally identified by the coroner as Madam Tham Yoke Hing, 66.

During the coroner’s inquiry into the case, investigation officer (IO) Benjamin Sim said a neighbour living in the unit directly below Madam Tham had water leakage issues from the ceiling on April 21.

He was unable to contact her to discuss the issues, and so called the Housing Board, who could not reach Madam Tham either.

The HDB contacted her elder brother, who then asked Madam Tham’s niece to check on her at the flat.