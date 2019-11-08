Deck the Gardens with Christmas cheer

Gardens by the Bay staff putting the finishing touches to Poinsettia Wishes, which runs from today until Jan 5 next year at the Flower Dome.

The special Christmas display showcases 30 varieties of poinsettias - the widest range exhibited at the Flower Dome to date - and winter blooms in shades of red, blue, yellow and white.

Interwoven in the display are iconic Nordic landmarks, such as the Bolgen building in Denmark, Santa Claus Village in Finland, Hallgrimskirkja church in Iceland, Vennesla library in Norway and Triangeln train station in Sweden. In keeping with the yuletide spirit, expect to spot some reindeer as well as a choir of gnomes.

The display was set up under the creative direction of Denmark's Ambassador to Singapore, Ms Dorte Bech Vizard.