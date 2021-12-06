December specials for you from The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - 'Tis the season for sharing - and The Straits Times has lined up specials and surprises for readers in December.

Throughout the month, readers can "unveil" these specials by exploring an interactive calendar filled with exclusive stories, multimedia content, reader events - and giveaways.

The content curated for the calendar showcases what ST strives to do more of - telling stories in an increasingly digital and multimedia way, in response to audiences' clear demands for more visuals and videos, more voices and views.

Specials already unveiled in the first week of December include:

- The story of Singapore and the world, told through ST headlines since 1845: Explore what is on every front page of ST since its first edition on July 15, 1845. Through this interactive, readers can also find out what was the biggest news on the day they were born.

- Christmas, interrupted: Anxiously waiting for your online Christmas shopping to arrive? Find out what is causing the delay, and how it is linked to the global supply chain disruption.

- What's new on The Big Story live show: Besides top news of the day, the show now features a broader range of topics, from living well to smart parenting. Catch the show on the ST YouTube channel or Facebook page at 5.30pm on weekdays.

Readers can expect more for the rest of the month, including a new video series, Life in Food by Violet Oon, which debuts on Dec 12.

The doyenne of Singapore cooking will share her secret recipes for local dishes, including chilli crab and Eurasian devil's curry. The show also features ST food writers Wong Ah Yoke, Tan Hsueh Yun and Hedy Khoo, who will share interesting nuggets about these favourite Singapore dishes.



ST food writer Wong Ah Yoke with Ms Violet Oon in a new ST video series, Life in Food by Violet Oon, which debuts on Dec 12. PHOTO: ST



Readers can also soak up the festive mood from the comfort of their homes by tuning in to two special live events that are in the works.

Said ST editor Warren Fernandez: "With the transition to the new SPH Media, all of us in the ST newsroom have been beavering away on content projects to serve our readers well. This is content we think readers will enjoy, told in new and engaging multimedia ways.

"In this festive season, when everyone could do with a bit of cheer, we are happy to share this with our audience."