Decathlon to replace Metro as Centrepoint's anchor tenant

Sporting goods giant Decathlon will replace Metro as The Centrepoint's new anchor tenant, following news of the department store's impending departure next month.

A spokesman for Frasers Property Singapore, which owns the mall, said in a statement yesterday that the outlet is slated to open in the first half of next year.

He did not state how much of Metro's current six-floor premises Decathlon would occupy, or if there were plans to bring in any other new tenants to The Centrepoint.

The Straits Times had reported on Monday about Metro's planned pullout from The Centrepoint, which came after several other tenants, including Times Bookstores and TianPo Jewellery, announced plans to move out.

In the statement, Frasers Property Singapore's senior executive vice-president and head of retail and commercial Low Chee Wah said the firm has "proactively watched the evolving shopper needs and technology advancements that are impacting the retail environment" and is using the observations to shape its retail strategy in the long run.

"Our focus is on how we can best serve the right customer experience to cater to the shoppers, while supporting our tenants' business. We will be introducing more experiential and lifestyle concepts to our malls to ensure we are anticipating the future of malls," he added.

The new Decathlon outlet at The Centrepoint will be the French retail giant's first store in the Orchard Road shopping district.

Decathlon - the world's largest sporting goods retailer - first opened its doors in Bedok in 2016. It now has six stores, in Novena, Holland Village, City Square Mall, Bedok, Joo Koon and Kallang.

The Frasers Property Singapore spokesman said the Centrepoint store aims to offer an "immersive and activity-based concept" to meet the needs of the new generation of tech-savvy consumers. It will feature virtual simulations and augmented reality components, which will allow shoppers to try out products in an environment that simulates real-life conditions.

Decathlon Singapore's managing director Nils Swolkien said its outlet at The Centrepoint will host regular active lifestyle events such as yoga and zumba classes. Decathlon will also collaborate with sports agencies, academies and experts to hold regular sports demonstrations, interactions and talks within the mall.

Frasers Property Singapore said Decathlon will be opening a new click-and-collect store at Waterway Point, which is part-owned by Frasers Centrepoint Trust, a member of the Frasers Property Group.

Customers of this store will be able to order products online and collect them from the Waterway Point outlet within two hours.

This outlet will also carry a small range of products for direct sale.

Decathlon's Kallang outlet, which opened in January, is the retailer's largest with its 5,000 sq m of retail space, which includes an indoor patch of land with four different surfaces to test running shoes.