Decathlon Singapore’s second-hand bike fest expands to 2 locations with up to 1,000 refurbished rides

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Decathlon said it refurbished and reintroduced over 7,000 bicycles to Singapore’s streets in 2025.

SINGAPORE - Cycling enthusiasts who are looking to buy a bicycle can get a refurbished one for up to 80 per cent off its original price at Decathlon’s Circular Bazaar on July 4 and 5.

The fourth edition of this event, which will be expanded to two locations - its Singapore Lab in Kallang and its Northshore Plaza outlet - will focus on cycling.

The previous iteration, held in October 2025 at its Kallang outlet, offered attendees the chance to trade in their Decathlon weights, scooters, skateboards and winter apparel.

The event, to be held from 10am to 8pm on both days, will feature hundreds of refurbished second-hand bikes from various brands for sale, with up to 80 per cent off Decathlon second-life models.

Those who bring in eligible used Decathlon bikes will also get a 10 per cent buy-back bonus on top of the standard buy-back values.

Decathlon Singapore’s circular economy leader Joris Eyral said that the retailer hopes the bazaar can be the most trusted and comprehensive marketplace for the cycling community.

“Many riders want to transition to a more circular lifestyle but are held back by doubts about product safety and uncertain pricing ... We are offering an unrivaled physical selection of fully refurbished bicycles from a variety of brands that are certified safe to ride,” he said.

The retailer said it gave over 7,000 bicycles a second life in 2025, and aims to collect, refurbish and certify 1,000 products over the two-day event.

Bike Craft One, in partnership with the event, will feature a selection of vintage road bikes for sale, while event-goers can also stand a chance to win merchandise and tickets to the upcoming Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium.

Exclusive merchandise can also be won from spin-the-wheel giveaways and lucky draws.

A new bicycle rescue program me will also be launched at the event .

Admission to the bazaar grounds and participation in all activities are free. Those who are not looking to buy a bike can still come down and take part in the festivities, Decathlon said.