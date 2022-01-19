Debrief: Scope for greater public say in gazetting Fort Siloso and future national monuments

SINGAPORE - Under the law, the National Heritage Board (NHB) has to publish its proposal to make Fort Siloso a national monument, which it has done on its heritage portal Roots.gov.sg

It is not a requirement, but NHB is also seeking public consultation on the proposal, a move welcomed by observers, especially as Fort Siloso will be the first to be gazetted under laws protecting monuments that were amended in November.

Since Monday (Jan 17), the coastal fort has taken on "proposed national monument" status, granting it similar protections to gazetted monuments. Those who alter and change monuments in a way that affects their character and significance face punishment.

The board said on Tuesday that the call for public input reflects its efforts to be more consultative, and that it is seeking public feedback in the process of gazetting monuments in response to requests from heritage non-governmental organisations.

Fort Siloso's forthcoming gazette will also be the first time multiple structures within a larger context or site have been recognised as a monument.

While others such as Cavenagh, Anderson and Elgin bridges were gazetted as an ensemble, each bridge is historically independent, meaning they can be preserved separately as they are individually significant. But for Fort Siloso, preserving just one of the guns will make no sense unless it is accompanied by a whole-of-fort charge.

Why it matters

The process of gazetting a site - whether privately or publicly owned - as a national monument is not an easy one.

The three-year engagement process that preceded the Government's decision last year (2021) to conserve the strata-titled Golden Mile Complex is instructive of how extensive consultations can be, and could need to be.

Observers said seeking public input makes the gazetting process more like a conversation and less like a commandment.

Singapore Heritage Society president Jack Lee said: "People may be able to share their memories of such sites, which will enrich our understanding of them and help the authorities to decide if the sites are worthy of preservation."

Should a preservation order - which specifies exactly what is part of a gazetted monument - be amended or revoked, the public should also be able to share whether they feel that sites should be preserved or not, said Dr Lee.

Given the fact that Fort Siloso is managed by Sentosa Development Corporation - a statutory board - and the fort's World War II significance, it is unlikely that NHB will receive substantive objections to its proposal. Such objections are due by Jan 31, and NHB plans to gazette the site next month, the 80th anniversary of Singapore's fall in World War II.