Death of ISIS leader Baghdadi an 'important development' in global terror fight: Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

SINGAPORE - The death of fugitive Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is an important development in the global fight against terrorism, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Baghdadi was killed in a raid by United States special forces in Syria on Sunday (Oct 27).

The ministry in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 29) said terrorism remains a serious threat across the world, including in Singapore.

"As a member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, Singapore remains committed to fighting global terrorism, including by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria," a spokesman for the ministry said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with the global efforts and support international cooperation to tackle terrorism and the perpetuation of extremist ideologies," it added.

Singapore joined the coalition against ISIS in November 2014.

Baghdadi's death was announced by US President Donald Trump in a televised address, with Mr Trump saying Baghdadi had killed himself by detonating a suicide vest after running into a dead-end tunnel as US forces closed in.

DNA test results of Baghdadi's remains confirmed his identity, the president said.

The 48-year-old Baghdadi was the most senior terrorist leader killed or captured since Osama bin Laden's death in a similar raid in Pakistan in 2011.

Baghdadi seized the world's attention in July 2014 after declaring a caliphate over large parts of Syria and Iraq, where the group committed atrocities against religious minorities in the area.

The group and its affiliates have been responsible for many terrorist attacks around the world and inspired supporters to carry out plots in cities including Paris, Manchester, Berlin, and Turkey in recent years.