The Usual Place Podcast
Dear You controversy: Is it time to make space for dialects in Singapore?
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The Chinese film Dear You, shot almost entirely in Teochew, is not only a box office hit - it has ignited intense debate among Chinese Singaporeans.
From film-makers to politicians, many people have weighed in on the authorities’ decision to limit screenings of the Teochew version, and instead have a wider general release for the Mandarin-dubbed version.
The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said that this move supports the bilingual policy which aims to promote Mandarin as the main language among Chinese Singaporeans.
But the strict policing of dialects, when other foreign language films have been allowed to be screened, has the audience here asking: is it time to relook how we treat dialects?
In this episode, I chat with:
Chew Lee Ching, the author of the EthanEvanBooks series of bilingual children’s books, and the former deputy chairman of the Promote Mandarin Council, and
Eugene Lee, the co-founder of LearnDialect.sg
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Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Eden Soh and Natasha Liew
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim
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