Dead cats found in Seletar Hills; AVA and SPCA investigating alleged cases of animal cruelty

SINGAPORE - The discovery of several dead cats in Seletar Hills estate has prompted the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) to launch investigations.

A report by Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (Sept 30) said that there were allegedly five dead cats found in the Seletar Hills private residential area since Aug 29.

All the dead cats were said to have a circle-shaped wound and were suspected to have been cut with a knife, according to Shin Min. Photos of two dead cats show that part of their innards were torn out.

SPCA's executive director, Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that the society's investigators would be heading down to the area to investigate the cases.

"We need to solve this as soon as possible," he said.

The AVA also told ST that it is investigating the alleged cat cruelty cases in Seletar Hills.

A spokesman said that members of the public who have information on the case - such as witnesses and those with photographic or video evidence - can contact the AVA on 1800-476-1600.

"All information provided will be kept in strict confidence," said AVA's spokesman.

In October last year, a man was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted to causing a cat to suffer serious head and lung injuries, resulting in its death.