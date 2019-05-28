Dead cat found at Yishun void deck, abuse suspected

SINGAPORE (THE NEW PAPER) - A dead cat was found at the void deck of Block 430B Yishun Avenue 11 on Monday morning (May 27).

The cat had been partially shaved and there were bloodstains on the floor and walls.

Community cat group Yishun 326 Tabby Cat was informed by the Sembawang Town Council that a cleaner had found the cat.

It informed the police and reported the case to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

AVS group director Jessica Kwok confirmed that it "had been alerted to and is concerned to learn of the death of a cat due to suspected abuse" and investigations are ongoing.

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng shared the incident on Facebook, appealing for witnesses to contact the AVS and Yishun 326 Tabby Cat.

In the post, he said: "Another life has been lost. Too many cats have been killed or abandoned... and this has to stop."

Mr Ng is also the chief executive of animal welfare group Acres.

Speaking to The New Paper on Monday, he said: "The important part is getting people to step forward. I think it shouldn't be about whether you love or hate animals; it's about justice. Whoever did it should be apprehended."

The SPCA is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person or those responsible for the incident.

Anyone with information can call the SPCA's 24-hour hotline on 6287-5355 (ext 9), or e-mail inspector@spca.org.sg

Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that 21 stray cats have gone missing around Ang Mo Kio recently.