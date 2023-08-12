DBS/POSB rolls out $40m suite of measures to ease cost-of-living pressure for low-income households

SINGAPORE – A POSB home loan package with an all-in interest rate of 2.6 per cent, similar to the Housing Board’s concessionary home loan rate, will be extended to the end of December to allow for more sign-ups.

The package is part of $40 million worth of measures announced by DBS Bank/POSB on Saturday to help Singaporeans with the rising cost of living.

It is available to households with a monthly income of $2,500 and under. New HDB home owners and those who wish to refinance their HDB mortgages are eligible.

On Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said dealing with the issue of the rising cost of living is a joint effort by the Government, businesses and community groups.

He added that while the Government has rolled out a number of support measures such as through Community Development Council vouchers – with more help to be made available in the coming months – businesses can also play a part in uplifting vulnerable and disadvantaged families.

“There will always be challenges in our nation-building journey. The Government will do more, but we can’t just rely on government efforts. We hope community groups will do their part, and we want companies to do their part too.

“Working together, we can have every confidence that we can overcome every challenge,” said Mr Wong at a digital literacy roadshow held at West Coast Food Centre, jointly organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and DBS/POSB.