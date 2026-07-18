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DBS rolls out $3 grocery discounts; Desmond Lee hopes for more businesses to complement Govt efforts

Education Minister Desmond Lee (left) at the official launch of the DBS Saturday Savings programme at Sheng Siong’s West Coast outlet on July 18.

SINGAPORE – Clutching a 5kg bag of rice against her chest like a prized trophy, Jennie Kwek was all smiles when she stepped out of the Sheng Siong supermarket in Clementi West on July 18.

The 62-year-old homemaker was one of the early customers tapping the DBS Saturday Savings programme which gives those using DBS or POSB cards a discount of $3 off some brands of rice and eggs at Giant and Sheng Siong supermarkets islandwide.

Kwek, who paid $4.90 for the rice instead of the usual $7.90, said such initiatives provide some breathing room for household budgets amid higher prices.

“Having more support is crucial because there’s only so much we as individuals can do,” she added.

The promotion by Singapore’s largest bank started on July 18 and runs until Aug 29. It is part of a $10 million initiative by the bank to help Singaporeans manage cost pressures.

In September, DBS will introduce a $3 cashback offer for those who use PayLah! at hawker centres and heartland shops on Saturdays.

On July 18, Education Minister Desmond Lee attended the launch of the Saturday Savings programme at Clementi West, along with his fellow West Coast-Jurong West GRC MP, Cassandra Lee.

He said the DBS initiative complements the Government’s efforts to ease cost pressures brought on by geopolitical conflict and trade tensions.

“Each of us, whether individuals or corporations, we thrive when the community thrives,” he said, adding that he hopes other businesses will also step forward to lend a helping hand to Singaporeans.

For the supermarket promotion, which is available across 129 outlets, the items that qualify for a discount are Giant Farm Fresh Eggs (30s) and Giant Jasmine Fragrant Rice (5kg) from Giant, and Egg For You Fresh Eggs (30s) and Happy Family Fragrant Jasmine Rice (5kg) from Sheng Siong.

Each customer is limited to one redemption per item each day. There are about 90,000 redemptions available each week on a first-come, first-served basis .

DBS Singapore country head Lim Him Chuan said the bank designed its cashback and reward programmes around regular routines, such as grocery shopping and commuting, noting that the impact of rising costs is most felt through everyday expenses.

In 2025, the bank’s customers using its everyday cards such as the DBS yuu Card saved a collective $13.7 million through cashback and rewards.

That same year, DBS subsidised more than $6 million worth of everyday purchases and hawker meals in the heartland, with 36 per cent of those who redeemed cashback rewards being senior citizens, those earning less than $2,500 a month, or both.

“Beyond our cards and PayLah! rewards, we also have targeted cost-of-living initiatives, such as DBS Saturday Savings, to provide additional support where it matters most,” Lim said.

“Together, these efforts reflect our ongoing commitment to helping Singaporeans stretch their dollar a little further.”