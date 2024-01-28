DBS puts up shophouses for sale to recover loans amid money laundering probe

SINGAPORE – Ten shophouses owned by two Chinese nationals who were reportedly linked to an accused person in the $3 billion money laundering case have been put on the market by DBS Bank as it seeks to recover repayments of its loans.

The properties – estimated by observers to be valued at more than $100 million combined – were separately bought under Singapore-incorporated companies – Jiasheng Amoy and Suyh – wholly owned by Mr Su Binghai and Mr Su Fuxiang, respectively.

Checks by The Straits Times in December 2023 found that both men, who are of interest to the police, left Singapore abruptly amid the anti-money laundering probe in 2023.

Information from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) showed that DBS placed both firms into receivership in September 2023, after the owners failed to make debt payments.

DBS declined to comment when asked about the factors that led it to place the two firms into receivership.

The bank’s probe into the loans started in 2022, soon after the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) launched investigations into a former Citibank employee for forgery-related offences in October 2021, and before a massive islandwide blitz led by the CAD that involved more than 400 officers.

The Government in October 2023 revealed that money laundering investigations had started in 2021, after the authorities became aware of the use of suspected forged documents to substantiate sources of funds in bank accounts in Singapore.

Mr Martin Wong of FTI Consulting was appointed as the receiver of both firms.

On Dec 1, 2023, FTI placed three separate advertisements in The Business Times, calling for expression of interest for 10 shophouses in Telok Ayer Street (one unit), Amoy Street (four units) and Geylang Road (five units).

BT reported on Jan 26 that three adjoining shophouses at 4, 5 and 6 Stanley Street in Chinatown, owned by Aalto Group, have also been put up for sale by tender at a guiding price of $61.6 million.

Aalto Group, a holding company whose sole director is Mr Su Fuxiang, has been placed in receivership and Knight Frank Singapore is marketing the units on behalf of the receiver, KPMG Services, appointed by DBS in September 2023. A mortgage under DBS was lodged in 2021.

When contacted, Mr Wong of FTI declined to comment on the receivership or status of the properties, citing confidentiality.

“Regrettably, this is confidential information, which I am not at liberty to share, save that interest in these properties exceeded my expectations,” he told ST.

Market observers said about 30 parties submitted offers for the 10 shophouse units listed by FTI before the deadline on Jan 15, 2024.

A property title search showed that in 2021, Jiasheng Amoy bought the 999-year leasehold three-storey unit at 182 Telok Ayer Street and four adjoining units of two-storey shophouses from 55 to 58 Amoy Street.

Mr Su Binghai is the sole director and shareholder of Jiasheng Amoy, according to Acra records.

ST reported in December 2023 that he was found to have business dealings with Cypriot national Wang Dehai, who is originally from China and has been charged with money laundering here.

Wang is a wanted man in China over his alleged links to an online gaming syndicate.