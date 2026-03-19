DBS, POSB digital banking services restored after one-hour disruption during lunchtime

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Over 2,100 reports in total were recorded for DBS and POSB services as at 12.30pm.

SINGAPORE – Some DBS and POSB customers could not use the banks’ digital banking services to pay for food for about an hour on March 19.

From around 12pm, u sers began reporting the disruption, on both the app and website, on Downdetector, a website that tracks service disruptions.

Over 2,100 reports were recorded for DBS and POSB services as at 12.30pm.

In a Facebook post at about 2pm, DBS said all online and mobile banking services on DBS and POSB have returned to normal since 1.19pm.

“We appreciate your patience and are sorry for the inconvenience caused,” said the post.

The bank started notifying customers about difficulties accessing some of its digital services at about 1pm on Facebook, and advised them to use their cards to pay for goods.

“Please be assured that your monies and deposits remain safe. We will update you as soon as possible. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding,” DBS said.

It added that customers could still check their account balances using DBS and POSB ATMs as well as the digiBot.

They could also withdraw cash using the ATMs and POSB Cash-Points and place trades through their relationship manager.

Several users also took to social media to highlight the disruption.

In a comment on DBS’ official Facebook page, user Awynn Wong wrote: “You made me feel so paiseh when the chicken rice stall aunty kept staring at me like I was just playing phone and didn’t want to pay. But I was actually trying to log in and out of my PayLah!”

Another user Evangeline Neo wrote: “I cannot use PayLah or PayNow too as well. Had to return home to bring my cash out.”

The Straits Times has contacted DBS for more information.

In June 2025, some DBS and POSB customers could not log in to the banks’ digital banking services for over two hours.

The bank previously faced a disruption of more than 12 hours on Oct 14, 2023, which affected its online and mobile services and physical card transactions.

It led the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to impose a six-month restriction on DBS’ non-essential banking activities. The restriction, implemented on Nov 1, 2023, was not extended beyond April 30, 2024.