DBS PayLah! resumes service after disruption on Friday morning

SINGAPORE – DBS Paylah! has resumed after the bank app was down for several hours on Friday morning.

Customers were unable to access the online service since around 7am. The Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions, saw an increase in complaints about DBS from around 7.45am.

At about 9am, there were about 397 reports from DBS customers on the website.

In a Facebook post at around 10am, DBS said that access to PayLah! was intermittent and advised its customers to use DBS digibank Scan and Pay, or DBS/POSB debit or credit cards for payments.

Those who are able to access PayLah! and are eligible for the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals cashback will receive their rebates by Friday, said the bank.

The cashback is an initiative by DBS introduced in February to support hawkers. The $3 discount is available every Friday for the first 100,000 users on their hawker meals islandwide.

At 11.46am, DBS said in an update: “We seek your patience while we are actively working towards achieving full access to PayLah! services. Meanwhile, you may use DBS digibank Scan & Pay, DBS/POSB debit or credit cards for your payments.”

The bank added that all 100,000 cashback rewards for the DBS 5 Million Hawker Meals scheme for Friday have been redeemed.

In an update at 12.51pm, DBS said that PayLah! services have returned to normal since 11.40am.

The Straits Times understands that ATM machines are unaffected.

A user named Jerome Fs commented on the bank’s Facebook page: “Can’t even log in (using) the app. People are waiting for me to make payment while queuing. You know how embarrassing it is? How can we ‘go cashless’ when our technology cannot keep it up?”

Several users also commented on the frequent issues faced by DBS and expressed their disappointment.

This latest disruption came less than a week after an outage that lasted more than 12 hours over the weekend.

DBS ATMs, website and cards were down last Saturday afternnon. All banking services resumed on Sunday morning.

DBS said its investigations showed that the service disruption was caused by an issue at a data centre, which is also used by other organisations.

ST has contacted DBS for comment.