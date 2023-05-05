DBS online services down for nearly an hour; second disruption in under 2 months

SINGAPORE – Thousands of DBS Bank customers in Singapore on Friday said they were unable to use DBS digibank online and mobile services for about an hour from around 12.30pm.

DBS’ digital banking services, as well as physical ATMs, were said to be down.

In a statement issued at 2.40pm on Friday, DBS said its digital systems returned to normal at 1.30pm, within 45 minutes from when the disruption was reported.

“Some of our retail customers faced difficulties accessing our banking and payment services, including DBS/POSB digibank Online and Mobile, DBS Vickers mTrading, DBS PayLah! and ATMs earlier today,” it said.

Most of its ATMs were up and running, the bank added.

“Please be assured that our systems are uncompromised, and your monies and deposits remain safe. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience,” said DBS.

DBS has yet to respond to The Straits Times regarding what caused the disruption.

Complaints on the Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions, saw a surge in complaints about DBS at 12.45pm. There were more than 2,000 reports from DBS bank customers on the website.

At 1pm, nearly 3,000 reports were made.

In response to customer complaints on the bank’s Facebook page and on Twitter, DBS said at about 12.45pm that it was experiencing higher volume traffic for digibank login.

Twitter users were also told to e-mail the bank’s customer relations, should the problem persist.

This is the second disruption for DBS reported by its customers within two months.

On March 29, DBS customers were unable to use digital banking services for more than 12 hours, from 7am to about 7.30pm.

In November 2021, a malfunctioning access control server disrupted online banking services for DBS and POSB users over three days, resulting in the bank’s worst digital disruption in a decade.