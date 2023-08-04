DBS letter on account deactivation is not fraudulent, says bank

SINGAPORE – A letter telling users that their bank accounts have been temporarily deactivated is legitimate, DBS said on Friday.

The bank made the clarification after a Whatsapp message of the letter, with a warning of “fraudulent letters posing as DBS mailers”, made the rounds.

An image of the letter was also posted on several Facebook pages, urging people to warn their friends and family about the alleged scam.

In a Facebook post on Friday, DBS said that it is aware of the messages going around.

“We would like to clarify that this letter from DBS Bank is legitimate, and urge members of the public not to share or forward such messages when received,” it said.

The intent of the letter is to inform customers that the bank has temporarily deactivated their digibank access after several unsuccessful log-in attempts were detected, it said, adding that this is a precautionary measure put in place to customers against scammers.

The QR code found on the letter is not personalised, and directs customers to their phone’s application store to download the digibank app, DBS told The Straits Times.

The bank added in its post that the authenticity of such correspondence can be verified through the DBS help and support page.

Customers can also call DBS’ fraud reporting hotline at 1800 339 6963 if they require assistance.