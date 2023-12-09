DBS commits $30m to encourage pre-school enrolment, saving for home ownership

SINGAPORE – The DBS Foundation will contribute $30 million over three years to fund two initiatives that will help encourage low-income families to prioritise pre-school education and save up to buy their own home.

On Dec 9, the foundation said it is partnering with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to fund two of the four ComLink+ support packages that were first announced on Nov 20, 2023.

Around 8,500 children and 1,400 families are expected to benefit from the two packages each year.

ComLink+ is part of the national drive to reduce income inequality and boost social mobility under the Forward Singapore report, and is being trialled for a period of three years.

The scheme builds on the existing ComLink programme that started in 2019, providing support for low-income families with children living in Housing Board rental flats.

As part of the ComLink+ Preschool Education package, families under the scheme that ensure their child is enrolled in pre-school in the year he or she turns three years old will receive a one-off $500 top-up in the Child Development Account.

The families will also receive a $200 top-up to the account for every quarter of good school attendance.

Under the ComLink+ Saving for Home Ownership package, families that make voluntary top-ups to their Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts to save up to buy a home will receive matched top-ups at a two-to-one ratio, up to a limit of $30,000 in payouts.

This means that for every $1 of voluntary CPF contribution made by the family, an additional $2 will be topped up.

Aside from the financial commitment, the DBS Foundation is also working with MSF to pilot a befriending programme, with 400 of DBS Bank’s employees being trained as volunteer befrienders who will engage about 200 ComLink+ families in Ang Mo Kio, Yishun, Boon Lay and Taman Jurong.

The engagements will include monthly visits and outings, and are to help provide emotional support and guidance on financial planning and good monetary habits for the families.

The partnership was launched at the National Gallery by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and Mr Piyush Gupta, chief executive of DBS Bank.

Mr Gupta said the partnership is the first under DBS’ $1 billion pledge to uplift vulnerable segments of society over the coming decade. The bank made the pledge in August 2023.

“By coming alongside the ComLink+ families – and providing that extra support, so they can provide early education for their children, own a home sooner, and gain financial resilience – we hope to do our part in helping them build a better future,” he said.