DBS CEO Piyush Gupta appointed chairman of Mandai Park Holdings board

SINGAPORE - Mr Piyush Gupta, chief executive and director of DBS Group, has been appointed chairman of the Mandai Park Holdings board.

He will assume his duties on June 1, Mandai Wildlife Group said on May 31.

Mr Gupta said: “I believe that along with climate change, nature and biodiversity loss are among the most pressing challenges for the planet.”

He added: “Being deeply committed to these causes, I am delighted to accept this appointment and to journey with the group in amplifying its influence as a bastion of good for nature.”

Mr Gupta succeeds Ms Chong Siak Ching, who has served as acting board chairman since Nov 16, 2023.

Ms Chong will become deputy chairman, the group said.

Mr S. Dhanabalan remains as emeritus chairman of Mandai Park Holdings, an appointment he has held since Nov 16, 2023.

There are two other new directors: Ms Pek Siok Lan, who was appointed on March 31, 2024, and Mr Lim Beng Chee, who joined the board on April 8, 2024.

The group thanked outgoing directors, Ms Claire Chiang and Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, for their many years of service to Singapore’s zoological institution. The two relinquished their directorships on March 15 and 31, respectively.

Mandai Park Holdings is the holding company of Mandai Wildlife Group, which operates Singapore’s wildlife parks – Bird Paradise, Night Safari, River Wonders and Singapore Zoo.