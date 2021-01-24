DBS apologises after customers experience delays on new notes exchange portal

SINGAPORE - DBS bank has apologised after customers experienced delays accessing its new notes exchange reservation portal.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jan 24), the bank said that the delays were due to a surge of traffic.

"Due to overwhelmingly high traffic, some customers may experience intermittent delays when accessing our new notes exchange online reservation portal.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and seek your kind understanding," said DBS Bank.

From Monday, customers who are unable to reserve a slot can get new notes from its 61 new notes ATMs located across the island.

Those who are aged 60 and above, or those with disabilities, can visit its branches for new notes services.

The new notes are subject to availability.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has encouraged people to opt for e-hongbao this Chinese New Year.

Those who still want to give physical notes for Chinese New Year will have to make an appointment using their bank's online reservation system before visiting the branches to collect the new notes.