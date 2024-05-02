DBS and POSB digital banking services restored after disruption lasting nearly 3 hours

SINGAPORE - Some users of DBS/POSB’s digital services reported difficulties accessing Singapore’s biggest bank’s services for nearly three hours on May 2.

Since about 5.40pm, several users had faced issues logging into their bank accounts online and on their apps, and using PayLah!.

The Downdetector website, which tracks service disruptions, recorded a total of more than 2,200 reports from users who had issues with DBS and POSB’s services at about 6.10pm.

DBS Bank, in a statement on Facebook at 6.54pm, acknowledged that customers were experiencing issues with DBS/POSB digibank Online and Mobile, and DBS PayLah!.

It said: “We have identified the issue and have activated measures to recover the services.

“You can continue to use your DBS/POSB credit or debit cards to make payment. Alternatively, to find the ATM nearest to you, please visit go.dbs.com/sg-locator.”

The bank assured customers that their money and deposits remained safe.

Disgruntled customers took to social media to air how they had been affected by the disruption.

Facebook user Jess Thia said she could not pay for her meal during the peak period for dinner, while Jimmy Tang quipped that “we are supposed to go cashless... not be cashless and unable to pay”.

In an update at 8.15pm, DBS said services on DBS/POSB digibank Online and Mobile were restored by 8pm.

Some users received a notice informing them that they could not make high-risk transactions, as several services were still unavailable.