Date night at the museum: NHB youth panel gathers ideas on making heritage appealing to young people

SINGAPORE – Opening up museums after-hours, creating more volunteering opportunities and collaborating with influencers and international brands to spotlight heritage businesses are some ideas young people have floated to get their peers engaged with Singapore’s heritage and museums.

The ideas were captured in the National Heritage Board’s (NHB) first youth heritage blueprint – a document containing ideas and insights that were canvassed by the board’s youth panel.

Launched on March 29 at the Punggol Regional Library, the blueprint is the product of about 1½ year’s work by NHB and the 36-member panel, which comprises students and working adults.

Ideas fell into five focus areas – museums and programmes; physical touchpoints and digital content; marketing and communications; access and participation; and collaborations and partnerships.

NHB deputy chief executive for policy and community Alvin Tan said these areas were decided by the board and the panel after panel members met staff of NHB’s various divisions, and visited its museums to understand the scope of the board’s work.

While doing research for the blueprint, the panel surveyed about 1,000 young people online, and held discussions with youth on each of the blueprint’s five focus areas.

One of the blueprint’s strategies is for museums to provide young people with novel experiences “that go beyond what they typically associate with museums”.

These could include trivia nights, light installations and “date night” experiences, said the blueprint.

Panel member Alex Foo, 28, who led the committee looking into ideas for museums and programmes, told The Straits Times he had previously attended Date Night at The Met at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

For the event, the museum stays open till 9pm on Friday and Saturday nights, and features live music, special programmes and food.

“It was just a totally different atmosphere because you see the museum at night,” said Mr Foo, a public servant.

“It feels like attending an event, and the conversations flow a lot more freely just by virtue of it being at night.”

He added that one thing that stood out to him while working on the blueprint was the experiences young people had while visiting the museum with their parents and grandparents.

In particular, they had discussions about various artefacts on display at museums that their older relatives previously used.

“They found it to be an extremely worthwhile experience because of all the kinds of personal narratives that they discovered,” said Mr Foo.

“There were otherwise no avenues for these kinds of conversations – so the museum became a great facilitator and sparked interest in what was on display,” he added.