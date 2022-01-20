Dashboard to control all Home Team robots on trial at Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A few taps on a mobile device may soon be all that is needed to deploy an entire fleet of police robots across the Republic.

Orders from a single person would then be executed synchronously by the robots, which include the Multi-purpose All-Terrain Autonomous Robots (Matar) and the Rover-X robotic dog.

Developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) in partnership with IT firm NCS and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*Star), the common robotics dashboard is meant to bring control of the bots under the Home Team onto a single platform.

Currently, it is being trialled by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) at Toa Payoh Transport Hub.

Police officers are using the dashboard on a computer to control multiple Matar deployed in the area, simulating different scenarios such as detection of potential threats and dispersing crowds.

The trial began on Jan 17 and is expected to run till Jan 28.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lim Jim Kai, of the Future Operations and Planning Department of SPF, lauded the initiative's potential during a showcase on Thursday (Jan 20).

"The common robotics dashboard will better enable us to deploy and operate Matar as force multipliers," he said.

"It allows a single operator to have control over multiple front-line robots."

HTX has been involved in the development of numerous bots over the years, including cyborg bugs, the autonomous robot Xavier and drones.

At present, these bots have different controls and interfaces, requiring operators to be specially trained to use each of them.

Mr Ong Ka Hing, deputy director of ground systems at HTX's Robotics, Automation and Unmanned Systems Centre of Expertise, said the goal is to create a common platform for the different types of robots.

"This dashboard will bring all of them together, so they can be operated seamlessly from just one platform," he said.

"This means that when the Home Team does scale up the numbers of bots, they need not have a corresponding increase in manpower."

The dashboard also has the potential to access the 90,000 police cameras currently installed island wide.