Dancing, singing police officers help spread Deepavali cheer

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Police Force (SPF) are lighting up this year's Deepavali with a music video released on their Facebook page on Monday (Nov 5).

Deepavali, which falls on Tuesday, is a Hindu holiday also known as the Festival of Lights meant to mark the triumph of good over evil.

In a video over 2 minutes, police officers can be seen singing and dancing - in uniform and traditional Indian garb - to a remixed Tamil song, originally from Mediacorp's Vasantham channel and composed by Mr Vicknesh Saravanan.

Subtitled in English, the song was rearranged by members of the police. Three female police officers, who featured prominently in the video, sang most of the song.

The police accompanied their post on the tune with the caption: "The SPF wishes all who celebrate the festival of lights a happy Deepavali. Have a joyous celebration with your family and loved ones."

The video has chalked up about 17,000 views in the span of five hours and received several compliments from netizens who deemed it a good effort on the police's part.

The police told The Straits Times that the video was made fully in-house and no external vendors were engaged for the production.

The video, which was first raised as an idea in September, took two nights to film and a few weeks to plan, record and produce. It involved some 30 to 40 officers, mostly from the police band, who take part in performances and parades, as well as officers from various vocations such as the emergency response team and investigation officers.

This is not the first time the police have produced festive music videos. Earlier in the year, the police also released videos for Chinese New Year and Hari Raya.

The Chinese New Year one, featuring police officers of various races singing a medley of classic festive songs for the holiday, got some 259,000 views and over 2,200 shares. The Hari Raya clip drew over 286,000 views and 4,500 shares.

A police spokesman said that videos "show that the police force are part of the community and that we celebrate the same holidays as everyone else".

For now, plans have not been made for future videos.

Other organisations like the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have also done similar videos before.

SCDF had put together a short clip for Chinese New Year this year, featuring dogs - this year's zodiac animal - from its K-9 unit.