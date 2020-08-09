Dancer guarantees a show to remember

Having performed in more National Day Parades (NDPs) than she can remember, dancer Jacqueline Theresa Pereira will be returning to the NDP stage to perform in a character role as well as a modern dance in two acts of the evening show.

She received formal training for all forms of dance at London Studio Centre, where she graduated from performing arts, and has taken part in more than 10 parades.

However, this year will mark her return after a 12-year break from the NDP stage, and she guarantees this will be an NDP like no other before.

Speaking to the media at a preview of the evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre last month, she said: "In the past, NDP was on an open stage at the Padang or on the Floating Platform, but this year it's indoors and we are extra careful with safety."

The single mother with two adult sons added: "It doesn't change (the way I perform) because it's in the blood. I enjoy performing.

"It's a passion. No matter what the restrictions are, we just want to deliver the message that it's all about togetherness."

Ms Pereira, 56, was referring to the safe distancing measures for performers this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For dancers who have been rehearsing three times a week, these measures include staying in groups of five off-stage for breaks and meals, having choreography tailored to ensure safe distancing, taking temperatures twice daily, and taking two swab tests for Covid-19: one last month and another in the days leading up to Aug 9.

Despite these measures, which involve Ms Pereira having to report her temperature four times a day because of her line of work - twice to Changi General Hospital, where she is a patients' service executive and twice to NDP organisers - she did not think twice when she was asked to perform in this year's parade.

"Helping the patients (for work) and then coming here and seeing the videos about the front-liners, it's very meaningful and touching," she said, referring to the video clips telling stories of Singapore front-line workers amid the pandemic that will feature during the evening show of the parade.

It was this year's theme of "Together, a stronger Singapore" that particularly resonated with Ms Pereira.

She said: "This year's NDP is very precious. It's an NDP that you will never forget and you will treasure. All the Singaporeans coming together is very powerful."