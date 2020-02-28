Fibre broadband cable damage left 1,000 users in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan without Internet for 6 hours

SINGAPORE - Damage to fibre broadband cables left about 1,000 users in parts of Ang Mo Kio and Bishan without Internet connection on Friday (Feb 28) for over six hours.

Fibre operator NetLink Trust said the damage to fibre cables along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 was caused by a third-party contractor not engaged by the company or its vendors.

“NetLink Trust takes a serious view of such disruptions in services caused by errant contractors,” the company said, adding that it is investigating the matter and will take the necessary actions against the contractor.

It said it received reports of a fibre service disruption at about 5.33pm and its recovery team was deployed to fix the problem.

Services were initially expected to be restored by Saturday morning but NetLink Trust said that the fibre Internet outage was resolved at 11.51pm on Friday.

NetLink said that it worked with relevant parties, including Internet service providers, to ensure the service to affected areas was restored as soon as possible.

Those in areas affected by the fibre outage can contact their Internet service providers if they have any queries.