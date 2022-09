SINGAPORE - Dented in a few spots and battered in others, the guard rails along a 100m stretch of slip road from the Kranji Expressway (KJE) to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards the city looked as if they had taken a beating from motorists and it was no surprise when new rails were added there in 2021.

Today, the guard rails on the stretch of slip road already show about eight separate impact areas.