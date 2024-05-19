Dairy products from US safe to consume despite bird flu in cows: SFA, food safety experts

SINGAPORE – Dairy products from the United States are safe to consume, despite the highly contagious bird flu strain H5N1 spreading among dairy cows in the country since end-March.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA), which oversees food safety and security in Singapore, told The Straits Times that there is no evidence to date that bird flu can be spread to humans through the handling or consumption of thoroughly cooked food.

Food products imported into the Republic must meet food safety requirements and import conditions, said an SFA spokeswoman.

“All imported milk must also undergo heat treatment processes, such as pasteurisation, that have been shown to be effective in killing bacteria and viruses, including the influenza virus.”

The spokeswoman verified that in March, the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the detection of bird flu – also known as the highly pathogenic avian influenza – in dairy cattle herds in New Mexico, Texas, Kansas and Michigan. The virus was detected in samples of unpasteurised milk from older, sick lactating cows.

In an interview with American broadcaster Public Broadcasting Service on May 16, evolutionary biologist Michael Worobey from the University of Arizona said he believed the jump of the virus from birds to cows happened between mid-November 2023 and mid-January 2024.

This was corroborated by a new research paper, funded by the USDA, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The USDA believed that wild birds, which can carry the virus, had passed it to cattle in Texas. The outbreak then expanded as cows were shipped to other states.

“Data support a single introduction event from wild bird origin virus into cattle, likely followed by limited local circulation for approximately four months prior to confirmation by USDA,” the paper said.

The USDA said there were confirmed cases of bird flu in dairy cattle in nine American states, and the latest development was that a Texas dairy farmworker had caught bird flu from a cow.