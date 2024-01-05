Daily average temperature in S’pore could rise by 5 deg C by end of century: Study

SINGAPORE – The daily average temperature could rise by up to 5 deg C by century’s end as Singapore faces the wrath of climate change.

Scorching heat, ferocious storms and prolonged dry spells could become the norm in the decades to come, according to the latest national climate change study.

In the worst-case scenario, temperatures could go up from the daily average of 27.9 deg C now to 32.9 deg C by the end of the century, while the average daily maximum temperature could reach a sweltering 36.7 deg C, up from 31.4 deg C now – if global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise drastically.

This will have a profound impact on the health of different groups of people, causing more heat-related illnesses in vulnerable groups, including the elderly, young children and outdoor workers.

Either way, a hotter Singapore is inevitable, with the mercury here set to rise by at least 0.6 deg C by end-century – even in the most optimistic scenario where the world manages to cut emissions remarkably, reaching net-zero emissions after 2050.