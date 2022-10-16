Cyclists, motorists could face penalties for reckless use of Seletar dedicated cycling lane

SINGAPORE - Those who cycle or drive recklessly on a dedicated cycling lane near Seletar Aerospace Park could face penalties for doing so.

The cycling lane, which spans 4.6km in West Camp Road and was launched on Sunday, is the first in the country to be time-based, allowing exclusive access to cyclists from 5am to 11am every Sunday under a six-month trial

But buses can use this lane, too, during those hours, with other vehicles including personal mobility devices barred.

Speaking to reporters at the launch on Sunday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said enforcement measures will be carried out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The cycling lane – in both directions of the road - is demarcated by solid blue markings, with operating hours indicated on road signboards and on the lane.

A handbook has also been launched to guide road users to share the space safely.

Mr Baey said LTA will use the trial to gather feedback and assess the impact to road traffic before finalising future plans.

In addition, the limits on cycling group sizes will be removed at both the dedicated on-road cycling lane in Tanah Merah Coast Road and West Camp Road, after the authorities determined that these lanes can be safe for larger groups especially when there is lower vehicular traffic, he noted.

The Government initially capped group sizes at five when riding in a single file and 10 when riding abreast in January.

On Sunday, about 40 cycling enthusiasts turned up for the launch.