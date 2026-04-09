Cyclist taken to hospital after accident with car in Geylang

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In a video of the accident posted online, the cyclist is seen crossing Sims Way on his bicycle.

SINGAPORE – A cyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident with a car in Geylang on the night of April 7.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Sims Way and Geylang Road at around 10.10pm .

The 30-year-old male cyclist was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The police added that the car driver, a 73-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

In a video of the accident posted on Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the cyclist is seen crossing Sims Way on his bicycle.

A car then collides with the cyclist as it is turning right onto Sims Way from Geylang Road. The cyclist is flung off his bike.

Moments later, he is seen standing up and hobbling towards the sidewalk, where he then lies down on a grass patch.

The video then cuts to a closer view of the cyclist on the sidewalk, with several people seen gathered around him.

Police investigations are ongoing.