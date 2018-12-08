Cyclist injured after car accident in Punggol; driver assisting with investigations

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old cyclist had to be taken to hospital after an accident with a car in Punggol on Friday night (Dec 7).

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Punggol Central and Punggol Road at 10.30pm.

The cyclist was conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the cyclist suffered minor injuries, and that the car had been turning right at the junction when the collison occurred.

Photos uploaded to Facebook show a man, presumably the cyclist, lying on the pavement as paramedics attend to him.

A damaged bicycle lies on the ground some distance away from him.

Police said that the car's driver, a 60-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.