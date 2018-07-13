Cyclist injured after accident involving a tipper truck in Lim Chu Kang Road

Published
Jul 13, 2018, 6:23 pm SGT
kenggene@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A cyclist was injured after an accident involving a tipper truck on Friday morning (July 13).

The police said they were alerted to an accident in Lim Chu Kang Road towards Neo Tiew Road at 9.36am.

The cyclist, a 35-year-old man, was unconscious when taken to National University Hospital in a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance.

A photo seen by The Straits Times shows a cyclist, who appears to be bleeding from the head, lying on the road behind a stationary tipper truck.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Degree holders face global competition in hunt for jobs
Shop Smart at Gain City Group Buy. Register & get $3,000 shopping vouchers!