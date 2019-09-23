Cyclist in coma after crash with e-scooter

A 65-year-old woman is in a coma after her bicycle collided with an e-scooter in Bedok North last Saturday.

Madam Ong Bee Eng, a logistics assistant packer, has a serious brain injury, as well as fractures to her ribs and collar bone, following the incident involving a 20-year-old e-scooter rider.

She was unconscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

The police confirmed that the e-scooter rider, who was conscious when he was taken to CGH, has been arrested for causing grievous hurt by a rash act.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call for assistance at Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 at 10.24pm last Saturday.

Customers watching a football match at a coffee shop in the block heard a bang and saw Madam Ong and the rider on the ground.

Madam Ong's son, Mr Ng Chin Khai, 41, told The Straits Times that by the time he rushed to the scene, his mother had been taken to the hospital. "Doctors say she could be left in a vegetative state after her operation. We are praying that she will wake up," said Mr Ng, who is unemployed.

"My mother has been cycling around the neighbourhood for more than 10 years. I was told that she was about to cross a zebra crossing when the e-scooter, which was travelling very fast, hit her."

Madam Ong was on her way to her home in Chai Chee Street after attending a wake when the accident occurred.

"I hope eyewitnesses will come forward and tell the police what happened," said Mr Ng.

He has not told his 88-year-old grandmother, who is believed to have had a stroke and is also warded at CGH, about Madam Ong's accident.

Photographs of the scene of the accident, which were published in Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, show bloodstains on the pavement next to the cycling path.

In the photos, police officers are seen carrying a large e-scooter believed to have been involved in the accident.

According to Shin Min, the e-scooter is suspected to have been heavily modified and exceeded the weight limit.

The allowed weight limit for personal mobility devices, bicycles and power-assisted bicycles is 20kg.

According to regulations that came into effect in 2017, these devices must also be not more than 70cm wide and have their speed limit capped at 25kmh for them to be used on public paths.