Cyclist hit by truck after filtering into its path

A cyclist was injured after a collision with a truck near Mustafa Centre in Little India early yesterday morning.

The police said they were alerted to an accident along Syed Alwi Road in the direction of Jalan Besar at 1.06am.

The cyclist, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. She was conscious and The Straits Times understands that her injuries are not life-threatening.

Video and dashboard camera footage of the incident have been making their rounds online. The dashcam clip shows the cyclist filtering into the path of the truck and cycling right in front of it. The vehicle hits her, and she appears to fall in front of the truck.

She is heard shouting for help, attracting the attention of passers-by as well as the truck driver, who reverses the truck and gets out to try to help her.

In a different clip, the driver is seen talking to the cyclist as she sits on the ground in front of the truck. She shouts at him, then appears to make a phone call.

The police are investigating the incident.