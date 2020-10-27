Cyclist dies in hospital after Bedok accident with truck

A 48-year-old cyclist died in hospital after an accident with a truck at the junction of New Upper Changi Road and Bedok North Road yesterday.

The police told citizen journalism website Stomp that they were alerted to the hit-and-run accident at 11.42am.

The male cyclist was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he later died. A 67-year-old man was subsequently arrested in relation to the case.

A Stomp contributor, who wanted to be known only as Joe, said he was on a bus at around 12.05pm when he passed by the accident scene and saw a man lying on the road.

"The man did not seem like he was moving," said Joe. A photo taken by Joe shows paramedics attending to the victim. A red patch of what appears to be blood can also be seen on the road.

The police are investigating the case.

