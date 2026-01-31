Straitstimes.com header logo

Cyclist dies after accident with private bus in Tuas

Daniel Lai

SINGAPORE – A cyclist died after an accident with a private bus in Tuas on the morning of Jan 30.

He is believed to be a worker from Bangladesh, according to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a bicycle at the junction of Tuas South Avenue 4 and Tech Park Crescent at 7.55am.

A 46-year-old cyclist was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 68-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

The bus is owned by a private company, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

