Cyclist dies after accident with private bus in Tuas

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A cyclist died after an accident with a private bus in Tuas on the morning of Jan 30 .

He is believed to be a worker from Bangladesh , according to Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a bus and a bicycle at the junction of Tuas South Avenue 4 and Tech Park Crescent at 7.55am .

A 46-year-old cyclist was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

A 68-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

The bus is owned by a private company, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.