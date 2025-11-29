Cyclist dies after accident with bus in Admiralty Drive

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old ma n died after the bicycle he was riding was involved in an accident with a bus in the morning of Nov 29.

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Admiralty Drive towards Sembawang Road at about 10.55am .

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old bus driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

In response to queries, a spokesperson for Tower Transit said the transport operator is aware of the accident, which involved bus service 859.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that the cyclist has passed away. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time.”

The spokesperson added that Tower Transit is working closely with the authorities to assist with investigations.

Based on preliminary information, the bus was travelling along Admiralty Drive when the cyclist moved across the road and into the bus’ path.

The bus was unable to stop in time, resulting in a collision, said the spokesperson, who added that the authorities’ investigations will establish the “full circumstances”.

“As the case is currently under police investigation, we are unable to share further details at this moment.

“The safety and well-being of all road users and our passengers remain our utmost priority.”

Chinese news outlet Shin Min Daily News , quoting a resident who lives nearby, said the cyclist had been trapped under the wheels of the bus after being hit.

The bus’ windscreen was also cracked and bloodstains were seen on the road.

More than 20 people were on the bus at that time, but none of them were hurt.

According to the police’s annual traffic statistics released in July 2025 , the number of cyclists who have gotten hurt on the road had increased from 572 in 2023 to 605 in 2024 .

The figures include those using power assisted bicycle s and also comprised those who were riding pillion.

The number of fatal accidents saw a small dip, however, from 14 in 2023 to 12 in 2024.