Cyclist, 51, dies after accident in Boon Lay, 72-year-old car driver arrested

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The accident happened at the junction of Boon Lay Way and Jurong West Street 64 at around 6.40am on Oct 9.

SINGAPORE – A 51 -year-old cyclist died after an accident with a car along Boon Lay Way on the morning of Oct 9 , leading to the arrest of a 72 -year-old driver.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Boon Lay Way and Jurong West Street 64 at around 6.40am that day.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic and was subsequently taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The driver has been arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death. Police investigations are ongoing.

This accident comes amid a broader rise in road accidents.

On Aug 28, the Traffic Police (TP) reported an increase in accidents and injuries for the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

Traffic accidents resulting in injuries rose from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in 2026, while the number of injured people increased from 4,894 to 5,090.

The number of fatalities, however, fell from 79 in the first half of 2025 to 61 in the first half of 2026, and the number of fatal accidents dropped from 78 to 60.

The decrease in fatalities was attributed to fewer deaths among motorcyclists and pillion riders.