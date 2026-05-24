Cyclist dies after accident with tipper truck in Pasir Ris

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 4 and Pasir Ris Drive 3 on May 23.

SINGAPORE – A 35-year-old cyclist died after an accident involving a tipper truck in Pasir Ris on the afternoon of May 23.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 4 and Pasir Ris Drive 3 at around 4.30pm.

“A 35-year-old female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force) paramedic,” the police said.

They added that a 29-year-old tipper truck driver is assisting with investigations, which are ongoing.

Road traffic fatalities in Singapore hit a 10-year-high in 2025, with 149 traffic deaths recorded.

In February, about 650 cyclists were issued summonses by the police for flouting traffic rules in the last six months of 2025.

Some of the rules the cyclists flouted included not obeying traffic signals and not wearing helmets when cycling on roads, the police said.

Singapore’s traffic police have also begun taking enforcement action against owners of heavy vehicles not installed with speed limiters by Jan 1. The speed limiter regime requires all lorries with a maximum laden weight between 3,501kg and 12,000kg to be fitted with a speed limiter that caps their speed at 60kmh.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF for more information.