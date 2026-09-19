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Cyclist, 16, arrested after accident with 74-year-old pedestrian who later dies

The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 741 Yishun Avenue 5 at 11.45am on Sept 15.

SINGAPORE – A 16-year-old cyclist has been arrested for a rash act causing death following an accident involving a 74-year-old man.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 741 Yishun Avenue 5 at 11.45am on Sept 15.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force took the man, who was a pedestrian, to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died, said the police.

The male teenager was arrested for the offence of a rash act causing death and investigations are ongoing, added the police.

A man, who said he is the 74-year-old’s son, made an appeal on Facebook on Sept 16 for eyewitnesses.

Tan Bo Xue identified the elderly man as his father, Tan Liang Kwong. He later said that his father had died on Sept 17.



He said the accident took place near a Jollibee outlet in a Caltex petrol station located near the junction of Yishun Avenue 5 and Yishun Street 11.

Block 741 Yishun Avenue 5 is opposite the petrol station.

Tan also thanked a passer-by, who he said called an ambulance for his father, and asked the passer-by to contact him.