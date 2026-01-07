Reinventing what a car dealership visit feels like, Cycle & Carriage has embarked on a multimillion-dollar plan to include hospitality-inspired spaces, integrate digital and physical touchpoints, and advance its carbon-reduction efforts

Cycle & Carriage is spending more than $50 million to enhance the customer experience across its network of brands.

Amidst Singapore’s dynamic and evolving automotive landscape, creating a meaningful customer experience is now more important than ever.

This is why Cycle & Carriage is investing over $50 million to refurbish its facilities across its entire network in Singapore, a process that began in 2023 and will continue to 2027.

This transformation will be seen in showrooms, service centres and infrastructure with three clear design priorities: hospitality, efficiency and sustainability.

Mr Wilfrid Foo, managing director of Cycle & Carriage, says customers in Singapore now expect more than just a vehicle purchase. “They expect a seamless, sustainable and digitally-enabled experience end-to-end. Our transformation agenda brings together a diversified brand portfolio, elevated facilities and a clear sustainability road map to meet these expectations,” he explains.

On the hospitality front, Cycle & Carriage points to lounges with clear sightlines to vehicles. There are also cafe-style engagement zones, offering customers a relaxed and comfortable space to browse catalogues or have discussions with their sales representatives.

At the Mercedes-Benz Center, for example, customers can enjoy “phygital” consultation spaces in semi-private or private settings. This allows customers to explore the physical vehicle while accessing a range of digital customisation options, together with Mercedes-Benz sales consultants providing personalised guidance and expertise.

Various upgrades will be progressively rolled out across all of Cycle & Carriage’s locations, including the Mercedes-Benz Center, the Multi-Brand Complex at 239 Alexandra Road, the Eunos Service Centre, Pandan Loop Service Centre and Pandan Gardens Complex.

Over at the Eunos Service Centre, there will be new customer lounges, modernised service bays and streamlined vehicle drop-off and collection, to enhance the overall customer experience and journey.

A model of sustainability

As part of its evolution, Cycle & Carriage plans to progressively achieve Green Mark certification for four of its largest facilities: the Mercedes-Benz Center, Eunos Service Centre, 239 Alexandra Road and Pandan Loop Service Centre by end-2027.

In a significant enhancement, 2,252 rooftop solar panels across 6,700 sq m have been installed at Cycle & Carriage’s Pandan Loop Service Centre. The solar panels will also be installed in the Mercedes-Benz Center later this year. The aim? Generating truly sustainable power and reducing operational carbon footprint.

To help reduce its carbon footprint, Cycle & Carriage has installed 2,252 rooftop solar panels across 6,700 sq m at its Pandan Loop Service Centre. PHOTO: CYCLE & CARRIAGE

To accelerate its electric vehicle (EV) presence, four new EV DC chargers have been added for owners of Mercedes-Benz cars.

For an EV-curious customer, chargers and energy choices affect both convenience and confidence. For fleet buyers, practicality in everyday operations matters even more.

To this end, Cycle & Carriage’s commercial vehicle leasing arm has already moved 100 per cent of its Light Goods Vehicle fleet to fully electric vans.

Even its 100 per cent EV last-mile delivery service, myCourier, is racking up wins, with 120,000 kgCO₂e in greenhouse gas emissions saved for partners in 2024 – a number that speaks directly to business customers trying to decarbonise without compromising delivery performance.

More brands under one umbrella

Addressing the idea that consumers today are spoilt for choice, yet appreciate the familiarity of a trusted hand, Cycle & Carriage has expanded its multi-brand portfolio while keeping the experience consistent.

Its newer additions include EV brands such as Ora, Smart, Gogoro and Leapmotor, and a range of commercial vehicle solutions.

Ora, Smart and Leapmotor offer a selection of compact to family-sized vehicles designed to meet diverse city and everyday mobility needs. Gogoro, on the other hand, offers electric two-wheelers with the world’s first two-wheel battery-swopping system.

Cycle & Carriage is also investing in the physical spaces that reflect its multi-brand strategy. The Multi-Brand Complex at 239 Alexandra Road, for instance, houses Kia, Ora, Maxus, Peugeot, Leapmotor and Citroen, alongside the group’s headquarters, with updates including a new Leapmotor showroom and refreshed showcase areas for Kia, Ora and Maxus.

The refreshed Kia showroom with its wood-tone decor creates a comfortable and relaxed ambience for car buyers. PHOTO: CYCLE & CARRIAGE

Says Mr Foo: “The Cycle & Carriage brand and product portfolio aims to continually address different segments and needs across passenger and commercial mobility. Our brands are complementary by design. They enable choice, advance electrification and deliver value across private and commercial segments. This is how we aim to meet the diverse needs of Singapore’s mobility ecosystem.”

While $50 million may be a big number, the intent is clearly bigger: ensuring Cycle & Carriage remains relevant, even while electrification accelerates, sustainability expectations rise and customers judge brands as much by service experience as they do by specification sheets.