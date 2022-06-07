Customs agreement offers faster clearance for Singapore exports to Asean nations

SINGAPORE - By 2025, companies certified by Singapore Customs as having robust security practices will enjoy faster clearance for goods that they export to Asean countries.

The plan is for certified Singapore firms to be subject to reduced documentary and cargo inspections, under an agreement reached by Asean customs chiefs on Tuesday (June 7).

The same will apply to companies abroad that have been certified by their respective customs administration for goods that they export to Asean nations such as Singapore.

Firms under this arrangement are expected to adhere to security practices such as customer risk screening.

The development comes under a joint action plan on Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) of Authorised Economic Operator programmes launched by the Singapore Customs and its Asean counterparts on Tuesday.

The MRA, which will be signed by the 10 South-east Asian states later this year, aims to enhance supply chain security and facilitate trade in the region.

Companies under this arrangement - about 90 in Singapore so far - have to be evaluated on a global trade framework before they can be recognised as having lower risks.

Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, who gave a speech at the ceremony at Hilton Singapore Orchard hotel, said these businesses will get to enjoy benefits such as priority treatment for cargo inspection and expedited clearance during trade disruptions.

"The benefits are substantial - studies have shown that such arrangements can improve customs clearance efficiency by 30 per cent or more.

"For businesses, it will mean higher cost savings (due to better predictability of cargo movement). For Asean countries, it will mean more efficient trade with one another," he added.

At least three Asean countries will proceed with the scheme in the second half of this year, said Singapore Customs. It did not name them.

Outside of Asean, Singapore has signed 10 bilateral MRAs with countries including Canada, Japan and Australia.

Mr Wong noted that trade volumes in Asean have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels, but the region is on track to become the world's fourth-largest economy by 2030.

"Today, it is common to hear of companies using different Asean countries to manufacture components before assembling them for global export, be it for smart phones or home appliances," he said.

"Asean countries also rely heavily on each other for crucial resources and goods such as electrical machinery, mineral fuels and vehicle parts," he added.