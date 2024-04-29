Customised solutions and training workshops: How non-profit organisations can boost productivity at no cost

Earlier this year, the non-profit Bone Marrow Donor Programme (BMDP) shaved an estimated 58 man-hours spent on administrative tasks for its human resource department after introducing an online centralised Training Management System.
By doing away with manual tracking of training attendance and budget utilisation, BMDP saw a 75-per-cent boost in staff productivity in training management – a small win for the non-profit sector which has long grappled with manpower concerns.
Says Ms Lee Shok Li, head of Donor Management, BMDP: “The new Training Management System was a game-changer for us. Our request and approval processes used to take days to complete. Now it can be done in minutes. The seamless integration with Microsoft Teams is a huge plus as well.”
This improvement was made possible through a programme by Singapore Pools Academy (SgPA), where participants learned to automate repetitive tasks using Microsoft Power Automate.
Initially conceived as the in-house training and development arm of Singapore Pools, SgPA extended their training programmes to non-profit organisations in 2021.
The extension of learning assets is part of Singapore Pools’ larger giving initiative, which also includes schemes that provide rent-free office and retail spaces as well as information technology assets to non-profit organisations.
Ms Evelyn Goh, senior director at SgPA, explains the importance of providing lasting support beyond financial philanthropy: “Our latest initiative aims to enhance human capital development within non-profit organisations to create enduring benefits for the workforce.”
Helping non-profit organisations staff do more with less
From streamlining sponsorship applications to creating a customised training management system, SgPA has co-created tangible results through 20 process improvement projects for non-profit organisations. It has onboarded 35 non-profit organisations and hopes to continue empowering social service professionals through learning and development opportunities.
For instance, community venue *Scape, a youth community hub, saw an eight-fold jump in their handling capacity for Permit-to-Work applications for contractors to conduct maintenance works in the building. Leveraging SgPA training programmes, *Scape employees learnt to streamline the work permit application process through digitalisation and automation, allowing the team to process the permits despite the high volume of applications more efficiently.
“By providing continued support beyond our training programmes, we ensure participants attain the outcomes they set out to achieve. We are heartened when we hear that some of them have halved the time taken to complete tasks which are essential to their daily functioning,” says Ms Goh.
“This gives us the confidence that we’re on the right track and well-placed to help more NPOs achieve similar results and we look forward to having more of them leverage our workshops for upskilling and reskilling.”
Filling the manpower gap in non-profit organisations
Beyond leveraging in-house expertise, SgPA has teamed up with like-minded partners including SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) to share about upskilling initiatives and resources that can help boost employability and empower career trajectory. It is also working with educational institutions such as Singapore Polytechnic (SP) and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) in conducting the courses.
In 2021, the Academy partnered SSG and SP in launching the SgPools Academy-SP Connexion Programme as part of the national SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package to equip mid-career jobseekers with in-demand skills for emerging roles in the non-profit sector, such as business process specialist, business analyst, and programme executive.
At its inaugural partners appreciation event in March 2024, SgPA unveiled a new Certificate in Business Digitalisation and Transformation Programme co-created with SIT.
Emphasising the need to upskill in today’s digital economy, Mr Bernard Nee, deputy president of SIT, says: “In the social service sector, technology can help create a more effective, accessible, and inclusive environment. Digital transformation goes beyond new tech – it’s about making our services more human-centric, data-informed, and sustainable. At SIT, we take pride in delivering programmes that help meet the shifting demands of adult learners, impacting both individuals and industry.”
Those working in the non-profit sector who wish to register for the programme will receive additional financial support from Singapore Pools to cover the remaining amount after deducting the course fee funding from SSG. This support from Singapore Pools is provided for up to two individuals per organisation.
Mr Lam Chee Weng, chief executive officer of Singapore Pools, highlighted the importance of empowering non-profit organisations to enable them to thrive.
“Through our collaborative efforts with various partners, we've seen substantial improvements in efficiency and productivity across the non-profit sector. The success stories shared by Bone Marrow Donor Programme and *Scape are a testament to the benefits of Singapore Pools Academy’s training programmes. As we continue to expand our offerings and partnerships, we remain committed to driving positive change and fostering continuous growth within the non-profit sector,” he says.
Also new is a series of Care Management and Delivery skills courses, jointly curated by SSG and the Agency for Integrated Care. Both new offerings aim to address the growing demand for critical skills needed for either operational or client care work.
Through these collaborations, Ms Goh hopes more organisations outside of the non-profit sector are encouraged to create a virtuous cycle of personal development and self-efficacy in communities through their giving: “Partnering others allows diverse learning options and opportunities. We hope more organisations come onboard to share their expertise like us and together, we can be aggregators of good.”
Learn more about how you can help develop staff in your non-profit organisation here.