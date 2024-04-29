Customised solutions and training workshops: How non-profit organisations can boost productivity at no cost

Earlier this year, the non-profit Bone Marrow Donor Programme (BMDP) shaved an estimated 58 man-hours spent on administrative tasks for its human resource department after introducing an online centralised Training Management System.

By doing away with manual tracking of training attendance and budget utilisation, BMDP saw a 75-per-cent boost in staff productivity in training management – a small win for the non-profit sector which has long grappled with manpower concerns.

Says Ms Lee Shok Li, head of Donor Management, BMDP: “The new Training Management System was a game-changer for us. Our request and approval processes used to take days to complete. Now it can be done in minutes. The seamless integration with Microsoft Teams is a huge plus as well.”

This improvement was made possible through a programme by Singapore Pools Academy (SgPA), where participants learned to automate repetitive tasks using Microsoft Power Automate.

Initially conceived as the in-house training and development arm of Singapore Pools, SgPA extended their training programmes to non-profit organisations in 2021.

The extension of learning assets is part of Singapore Pools’ larger giving initiative, which also includes schemes that provide rent-free office and retail spaces as well as information technology assets to non-profit organisations.

Ms Evelyn Goh, senior director at SgPA, explains the importance of providing lasting support beyond financial philanthropy: “Our latest initiative aims to enhance human capital development within non-profit organisations to create enduring benefits for the workforce.”