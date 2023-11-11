Customers throng showrooms after COE premiums plunge, but some still find prices prohibitive

SINGAPORE – Customers turned up at motor showrooms on Saturday, driven by the plunge in certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums on Wednesday, but their hopes of inking a deal were kept in check as car prices had not retreated that much.

At Honda agent Kah Motor’s showroom in Leng Kee Road, around five groups of customers were spotted when The Straits Times turned up at 3pm.

Among them were a man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Nicholas, 34, and his wife, 29, who is nine months’ pregnant.

The car they had their eye on – a Honda Jazz – was going for $163,999, down from $173,999 last week. But even with the $10,000 savings – a quantum that matched the premium fall in the Category A COE needed for that car – they did not bite.

Mr Nicholas, who works in the IT industry and borrows his father’s car when he needs one, said: “The prices are still very high, and we hope the COE premium will fall further. I would say a $40,000 to $50,000 COE is reasonable.”

But the decrease in COE prices across five categories at the most recent tender exercise on Wednesday has benefited distributors. Mr Gary Quek, sales manager at Kah Motor, said it received 20 per cent to 30 per cent more inquiries in the three days since the COE premiums plunged. The number of walk-in customers also climbed by the same margin.

“It was quieter last weekend, when COE prices were at an all-time high. Compared with last weekend, sales have picked up, and it is definitely much better,” he added.

Mr Jason Lim, managing director of Eurokars Auto BMW, said inquiries and sales accelerated by about 30 per cent to 40 per cent in the past few days.

“We are seeing new interest from consumers who initially put off purchases, but came back into the market due to this drop in COE premiums. They are generally asking about the best offers we can give,” he added.

However, Mr Quek said the general sentiment is that cars are still not very affordable.

“There’s anticipation that the COE prices would fall further because the (Government) announced there would be more COEs.

“But for customers who only have a few more months left on their COE, they don’t really have the time,” he noted, referring to owners of cars with COEs that are due to expire soon, and have to shop for either new or used models.

On Wednesday, the premium for Category B – for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) – fell by $40,000, while that for the Open category – which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars – dropped by nearly $33,000.