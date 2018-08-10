Customers flock to char kway teow stall in Bedok armed with eggs - to relive the past

SINGAPORE - Diners at a hawker centre in Bedok were treated to a delightful bargain of discounted char kway teow on Thursday (Aug 9), as part of a stall's National Day celebrations.

The Liang Ji Kway Teow King hawker store, located at Block 58 New Upper Changi Road, was selling fried kway teow for 50 cents per plate to diners who brought along their own egg. For those who did not do so, they were still able to buy the dish at a discounted price of $1, down from the original $3.

Owner Dominic Neo prepared around 900 dishes worth of noodles for the promotion.

"As it is National Day, I came up with the National Day promotion of 50 cents char kway teow. But to do this promotion, there has to be a catch, so I did the same thing as I did last year, by asking customers to come with their own eggs," said Mr Neo in Mandarin.

The 44 -year-old said he wanted to let the younger generation experience how their grandparents ordered char kway teow in the past.

"Bringing along their own eggs can help the older generation to reminisce about the past, and hopefully this idea will inspire both young and old people to continue this practice," he added.

He started the sale at 11am. When The Straits Times visited his stall at 1.30pm, there was a lunchtime crowd of around 15 people in the queue, with a few armed with eggs.

The queue numbers remained constant even beyond lunchtime, at around 3pm.

Despite the snaking queue for the delicacy, Mr Neo continued to cook the noodles plate by plate, in order to ensure the quality. He said he was making a big loss with the sale, but wanted to give diners something to celebrate with National Day.

Among curious customers at the stall included Mr Chen Hongjie, 29, who visited the stall in the afternoon with his girlfriend Phoebe Tham, 26.

The couple, both PhD students, went with an egg to qualify for the 50 cents promotion.

Mr Chen said: "I heard from my grandma when she was young that she took eggs to the market to buy things like char kway teow and carrot cake. They took duck eggs in the past, before it got changed to chicken eggs.

"So I thought this promotion would be a way to relive the past, so we came down to try it."