Customer receives crude messages after Foodpanda's Instagram account hacked

SINGAPORE - Food delivery service Foodpanda said its Instagram account was hacked over the weekend after a customer said she received crude messages from the account.

In a Facebook post on Monday (July 15), Foodpanda apologised for any inappropriate messages customers might have received, adding that they should not respond to any activity from the account.

Replying to queries from The Straits Times, Foodpanda said that it was liaising with the affected customer who got rude messages from the hacked account.

"We are working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the company said.

Foodpanda's Facebook post was in response to a series of Instagram stories by Ms Jenny Liang, 23, who said the company's Instagram account sent her a string of messages containing vulgarities on Sunday (July 14).

The vulgar messages were sent to her after Ms Liang, who works in the programming industry, criticised Foodpanda's delivery service when she encountered issues with her food order earlier in the day.

She received a partial refund from Foodpanda and said that the company had tried to contact her.

"As a customer, you should never have to experience this kind of thing," said Ms Liang of her disappointment with the company's service. "Whether (Foodpanda's Instagram account) was hacked or not, the delivery service had problems."