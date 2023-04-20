Current generation must invest to keep Singapore sustainable for future generations: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE – Singapore is making long-term investments in infrastructure to weather the impact of climate change, while also seeking to bolster its food security. These efforts reflect the ways in which the current generation has to set aside financial resources for future generations to thrive.
This is the concept of intergenerational social compact, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in Parliament on Thursday.
She highlighted the need to strengthen Singapore’s social compact in three areas in order to ensure that the Republic remains sustainable for future generations.
These areas include the obligations and responsibility of an individual to others, the roles of different groups in working together to solve complex problems in society, and the role of the current generation in setting aside resources for future generations.
“While the full impact of climate change may not hit us now, it is clear that we need to make the investments now to secure a brighter future for our next generation,” she added.
For example, sea levels may rise by up to 5m by 2100, taking into account high tides and storms, so Singapore may need to invest significant resources – as much as $100 billion – to adapt to this threat.
Site-specific coastal protection studies are currently under way, and various types of solutions, ranging from coastal barriers to drainage infrastructure, would be needed to protect Singapore against sea level rise, she said.
A new $125 million Coastal Protection and Flood Management Research Programme was launched in March, to support the development of innovative coastal protection and flood management solutions, said Ms Fu.
In addition, the 30 by 30 goal – to produce 30 per cent of the Republic’s nutritional needs by 2030 is essentially about “buying insurance” against systemic food supply disruption, especially with major events such as extreme weather events, climate change and geopolitical tensions putting pressure on Singapore’s food sources in the longer term.
“This initiative, at its core, is a commitment to future generations,” she added.
“As our local food supply ramps up, consumers and industry buyers also step forward to provide the demand that our farms need to be commercially viable,” said Ms Fu.
The minister also stressed the importance of individual choices and actions – which not only have an impact on others, but could also shape norms and culture, and determine the collective tone of society.
“We owe it not just to our environment, but also to one another to keep our shared home clean, green, and safe,” she added.
For example, diners at hawker centres should return their crockery and clear tables after their meals to be considerate to other diners.
Throwing away used tissues after a meal also reduces the risk of infecting other patrons, cleaners and stallholders – which reduces the risk of disease transmission.
Patrons should also be prepared to pay more to support local hawkers for their hard work over time, so that their standard of living also progresses in tandem with the rest of society, she added.
But for Singapore to become more resource-efficient and move away from its “use and throw culture”, different groups in society would have to work together, said Ms Fu.
For example, to reduce the use of plastic bags, consumers should bring reusable bags when grocery shopping and recycle their packaging whenever possible.
The Government had instituted a disposable bag charge of at least five cents at most supermarkets, which will come into effect from mid-2023.
Non-governmental organisations and schools can help to spread the message and educate the public in using alternative packaging for bagging garbage in households, she added.
Businesses should also redesign their processes – for example, by using the right materials for their packaging to increase the rate of recycling, using the right design to make recycling easier and reducing the amount of packaging materials used.
The industry should organise the collection and treatment of recyclables to shape consumer behaviour by making environmental costs more visible.
“As we face the new challenges ahead, let us continue to translate our convictions into actions. When we work together, as we have in the past, we can create a sustainable Singapore in the decades ahead,” said Ms Fu.