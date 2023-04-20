Current generation must invest to keep Singapore sustainable for future generations: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE – Singapore is making long-term investments in infrastructure to weather the impact of climate change, while also seeking to bolster its food security. These efforts reflect the ways in which the current generation has to set aside financial resources for future generations to thrive.

This is the concept of intergenerational social compact, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in Parliament on Thursday.

She highlighted the need to strengthen Singapore’s social compact in three areas in order to ensure that the Republic remains sustainable for future generations.

These areas include the obligations and responsibility of an individual to others, the roles of different groups in working together to solve complex problems in society, and the role of the current generation in setting aside resources for future generations.

“While the full impact of climate change may not hit us now, it is clear that we need to make the investments now to secure a brighter future for our next generation,” she added.

For example, sea levels may rise by up to 5m by 2100, taking into account high tides and storms, so Singapore may need to invest significant resources – as much as $100 billion – to adapt to this threat.

Site-specific coastal protection studies are currently under way, and various types of solutions, ranging from coastal barriers to drainage infrastructure, would be needed to protect Singapore against sea level rise, she said.

A new $125 million Coastal Protection and Flood Management Research Programme was launched in March, to support the development of innovative coastal protection and flood management solutions, said Ms Fu.